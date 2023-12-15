Santos Escobar claims that a recent controversial moment involving him was "100% non-scripted"

Santos Escobar recently betrayed Rey Mysterio and has been involved in a feud with the legendary luchador's protégé, Dragon Lee, on WWE SmackDown.

At the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event, Escobar defeated Lee in a singles match. The former LWO member also showed a strong disrespect for Lucha Libre during the bout as he attempted to rip off Lee's mask.

Speaking in an interview with Freddie Prinze Jr. on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Escobar revealed that tearing Lee's mask was completely non-scripted. Escobar also explained the importance of the mask and the meaning behind his actions.

"At Survivor Series, I tore Dragon Lee’s mask. That was 100% non-scripted. That was just the heel in me. I think it’s important that our audience gets that feel because now we have Dragon Lee. Now we have Axiom. Now we have Rey. Now we have more and more people diving into the Lucha culture, but really, really doing it, like the mask and the tradition, the respect that’s behind the mask, so it’s important that our audience knows for a fact that when someone goes against the mask, it means something. It ups the stakes. We were in Chicago of all places. Chicago is Mexico, so when I tore that mask, I could feel the white heat," said Escobar [H/T: Wrestling News]

Expand Tweet

Santos Escobar wants to work with Roman Reigns

Santos Escobar has expressed interest in working with Roman Reigns. Escobar turned heel fairly recently, and Reigns is arguably the biggest heel in WWE right now.

During the same interview on Wrestling with Freddie, the former LWO member said:

"The truth about this is if you say lucha, you say lucha. I wanna create a hybrid most like we did in Lucha Underground, much like in other places, in IMPACT back then. Like, try to bring my style with the American style so that anyone that watches the show will connect and will understand what I'm trying to do. And also because I wanna work with Randy, I wanna work with Roman, I wanna work with everyone out there."

Expand Tweet

Escobar is currently coming off a victory over Dragon Lee, whom he defeated in a rematch that took place on SmackDown.

Are you enjoying Santos Escobar's heel run? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.