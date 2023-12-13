Recently-turned-heel WWE Superstar wants to work with Roman Reigns

A SmackDown Superstar recently expressed his desire to work with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Santos Escobar made his main roster debut last year. He later became part of Rey Mysterio's LWO faction. However, he recently turned heel, attacked The Master of the 619, and left the stable. Over the past year, the 39-year-old shared the ring with several top superstars, including Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight.

During a recent interview with Wrestling with Freddie, Escobar addressed his plans for 2024. He pointed out that although he does not write the storylines, he always tries to improve himself and be ready. Meanwhile, he mentioned that he wants to work with Roman Reigns and Randy Orton:

"The truth about this is if you say lucha, you say lucha. I wanna create a hybrid most like we did in Lucha Underground, much like in other places, in IMPACT back then. Like, try to bring my style with the American style so that anyone that watches the show will connect and will understand what I'm trying to do. And also because I wanna work with Randy, I wanna work with Roman, I wanna work with everyone out there," he said. [From 24:48 to 25:15]

Santos Escobar wants to compete at WWE WrestleMania 40

While addressing his plans for 2024, Santos Escobar disclosed on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast that he wants to compete at WrestleMania 40.

The former LWO member pointed out that WWE gives him "a lot of freedom." He disclosed that he loves the current storyline he is working on, claiming he has the opportunity to show more of what he is capable of:

"I haven't missed one important show in the year, and this is my first year on the main roster. I'm thankful. I hope that I get more, but I'm already doing a lot of stuff that I wasn't doing six months ago. They're giving me a lot of freedom, and all this effort that I'm putting into it, it's paying off, and I'm just glad it's happening. Right now, the storyline is what it is, and I love it, and I have the opportunity to show more of what I got and hopefully we'll get to WrestleMania," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

