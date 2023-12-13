Famous ex-WWE name wants payback on Randy Orton; current SmackDown star willing to help

A Hollywood star & former WWE writer recently joked about wanting revenge on Randy Orton.

Freddie Prinze Jr. was part of WWE's creative team for almost a year. He also guest-hosted Monday Night RAW in August 2009. During the episode, the 47-year-old was confronted by Randy Orton. The two had a verbal exchange before The Viper attacked the Hollywood star.

On a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. asked his guest, SmackDown star Santos Escobar, to give Orton "one for me," jokingly claiming he wants revenge on The Viper.

"If you do wrestle Randy Orton, you gotta give him one for me coz he jacked my back up when I hosted Monday Night RAW. He granted it was my fault but I need some payback. I need some payback," he said. [From 26:25 to 26:37]

Escobar told Prinze Jr. that although the task would not be easy, he would do it for him.

"It won't be easy, hermano. It won't be easy. He's huge right now. I might end up getting one for my own but I'll do it for you, bro." [From 26:38 to 26:49]

Check out the podcast below:

37-year-old major WWE Superstar secretly wants to get revenge on Randy Orton after receiving unexpected RKO, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on Randy Orton's WWE return

After nearly a year and a half of absence due to injury, Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. He has since signed an exclusive contract with SmackDown.

Speaking on a previous episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. praised Orton's physique, claiming he looks ten years younger than he did when he went on hiatus.

"He is like Benjamin Button. He looks 10 years younger than he did when he left a year and a half ago, He's more jacked. His chest is more jacked than it was. He never had the most jacked chest and now he has the most jacked chest. He looked the way he's supposed to look, He looks like ... a guy that you would stop in the airport to look at," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Was LA Knight's momentum affected by CM Punk and Randy Orton's return? WWE legend gave his take here.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.