37-year-old major WWE Superstar secretly wants to get revenge on Randy Orton after receiving unexpected RKO, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis secretly wants to get even with Randy Orton after getting RKO'd by The Viper.

After nearly a year and a half of absence, Orton returned to in-ring competition at Survivor Series: WarGames to help team Cody Rhodes defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames Match. The following Friday, he appeared on SmackDown, where he signed an exclusive contract with the brand following a physical confrontation with The Bloodline. As Nick Aldis celebrated with The Viper after him signing of the contract, the latter surprisingly hit him with an RKO.

On a recent episode of his The Experience podcast, Cornette addressed Aldis getting RKO'd by Orton. He claimed the SmackDown General Manager would want to get even with the 14-time world champion.

"You couldn't trust The Rattlesnake. Apparently, you can't trust The Viper either. Little Aldis-Orton, McMahon-Austin dynamic going on here. [Do you think they should have done that?] Yes, I love it. Here's the thing, I'm not saying that Aldis and [Adam] Pearce need to get in the ring and settle their differences in the next couple of months, that's an ongoing thing. But Aldis is obviously an ex-wrestler, and a pretty decent-sized human being, he shouldn't be paralyzed by one RKO," he said.

Cornette added:

"And this establishes the same thing they were doing with Austin and McMahon. Orton is gonna be anti-authority, even if this authority is a little more posh, but he's still a little heelish. And I think he can take a bump like that, and now he's going to be grudgingly, he just signed Orton but now he's going to secretly want to get even with him, and he's gonna have to temper that with what's best for business." [4:35 - 5:40]

Nick Aldis fined Randy Orton for RKO'ing him on WWE SmackDown

After getting RKO'd by Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis fined The Viper $50,000. Last Friday, the 14-time world champion handed the SmackDown General manager a $100,000 check.

When the 37-year-old WWE official asked Orton about the extra money, the latter told him it was for the next time, hinting at possibly RKO'ing Aldis again.

