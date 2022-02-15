"He's ready to give everything" - Santos Escobar explains what makes former World Heavyweight Champion so special

Second-generation luchador Santos Escobar has given his thoughts on what makes Rey Mysterio so special.

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest luchadors to have ever stepped into a WWE ring. The Mexican superstar won the 2006 Royal Rumble after entering at number one and followed it up with a WrestleMania win over Randy Orton and Kurt Angle. That marked Mysterio's first reign as world champion.

In an interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Santos Escobar celebrated Mysterio's spirit and heart. The NXT Superstar explained that one needs to give everything inside the ring to match the former Intercontinental Champion.

"Always be there. Always show up. And always be willing to give everything. Are you willing to do that? Cause if you are, then you can match Rey any given night. But if you’re not, you’re gonna come up short. That’s what I see in Rey. He’s ready to give everything and you see it. And once you see it, you have no other option than to embrace this guy. Which I do by the way." - said Santos Escobar. (12:33)

Rey Mysterio provides update on his wrestling future

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio has stated that he will quit wrestling when his son Dominic is ready to fight on his own.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio hold the record of being the first-ever father-son tag team champions in the history of Vince McMahon's promotion.

While speaking on Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion said he is hoping for Dominic to take off on his own within this year:

“I think I’ll step back once I feel like my son is ready just to take off on his own,” said Mysterio. “That would be really helpful for him. I’m hoping that it happens within this year." - said Mysterio. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The two have already been split for a few different matches, and Rey has kept an eye on his son's progress:

"For him to branch out and take care of things on his own. I’ve had the opportunity to be on the same house shows as him, with me wrestling in a completely separate match and him wrestling by himself," said Mysterio. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

