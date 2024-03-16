Santos Escobar defeats former champion on SmackDown; gets into a brawl with WWE Hall of Famer

Santos Escobar collided with Dragon Lee in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. After the bout, he got into a brawl with a wrestling legend. Last week on the blue brand, the former NXT North American Champion defeated Legado Del Fantasma member Angel. He was attacked by the villainous group after the match.

Dragon Lee's feud with Legado continued on SmackDown this week, as he went one-on-one with the leader Santos Escobar. During the bout, Lee hit Escobar with multiple shoulder tackles, a hurricanrana and a suicide dive. He then nailed Santos with a superkick to the face while the latter was hanging upside down on the turnbuckle.

Dragon Lee followed it up with an enziguri and a sitout powerbomb. Angel was at ringside and he tried to interfere but Lee gave him a kick. He then nailed Escobar with a boot to the face while he was seated in the corner. Dragon Lee took out Angel and Humberto at ringside with a dive off the apron.

Back in the ring, Santos Escobar planted Lee with a phantom driver and got the three count. After the match, Legado Del Fantasma began attacking Dragon Lee, but Carlito came out to make the save. Unforunately, he was still outnumbered. Rey Mysterio then came out and joined the brawl. He managed to fend off the heel faction.

