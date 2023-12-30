Santos Escobar finally confirms the name of his new faction on SmackDown

Santos Escobar has become public enemy number one on WWE SmackDown after his betrayal of Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order. Escobar finally confirmed the name of his faction again on his Instagram story.

The previous week's episode of SmackDown saw Santos Escobar face Bobby Lashley in the semi-finals of the United States Championship Tournament. While Kevin Owens defeated Carmelo Hayes to advance to the finals, Escobar used help from Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo to defeat Lashley and advance to the finals to face Kevin Owens.

Responding to Kevin Owens on an Instagram post, Santos Escobar once again confirmed the name of his faction by stating, "Legado World Order will prevail."

Escobar and Kevin Owens will be facing off on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown to determine the contender who will be facing Logan Paul for the United States Title at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Logan Paul took shots at the likes of Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens, and it is going to be interesting to see how things play out at the Royal Rumble. On one hand, Owens vs. Logan Paul is the dream match, while on the other hand, Escobar has a lot more momentum on his side.

Zelina Vega had a one-word response to Santos Escobar's new group

Zelina Vega is a member of the Latino World Order and was outspoken against Santos Escobar for his betrayal of Rey Mysterio. Escobar outright rejected her and received a slap in the process.

With Escobar not getting any other member of the Latino World Order on his side, he formed a new LWO with Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza.

Zelina Vega responded to the creation of the group with one word, "pende*os," which essentially translates to either stupid or sometimes even "a***ole."

Rey Mysterio is out of action for the foreseeable future, so it will be interesting to see how this story plays out.

