Santos Escobar praises recently released WWE Legend 

Current WWE and NXT 2.0 Superstar Santos Escobar has praised the creative efforts and scouting expertise of William Regal.

Escobar signed for WWE in 2019, and since his arrival, has found immediate success as he captured the Cruiserweight Championship. Escobar recently challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at Vengeance day.

In a recent interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, Santos Escobar spoke of the importance and impact that William Regal has had on his career.

"Regal, to me, is a very important person." Escobar added: "He's the one that spotted me from the moment he saw me. He said, ‘You got it. You got what we need. You got what we want.’ Of course, it was not his job to hire people. His job was just to spot people. Nothing came out of that. But then, as the time progressed, and as I evolved as an athlete, and I kept doing the right moves and checking all the boxes you mentioned before, we always kept in touch." H/T DAZN

Escobar had a strong run as WWE Cruiserweight Champion

William Regal was part of the fabric of NXT for almost ten years and therefore touched the hearts and minds of many future WWE stars, including the likes of Santos Escobar himself.

Santos Escobar is in awe of working with Shawn Michaels.

Regal isn't the only legend Escobar has enjoyed working with since he arrived at NXT.

Continuing his conversation with DAZN, the former Cruiserweight Champion spoke of his emotions when he receives advice from a legend like The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels.

"You have the Heartbreak Kid here, face-to-face telling you, ‘You did good kid. Do this, do that.’ Or when you screw up, they give you the business. Your face is not that of a person that's being given the business, but you're more just in awe looking at them. That is just a whole lot of emotions that keep coming. They just keep coming. I think the best thing that I can do is just absorb it and then put it out there with my work." H/T DAZN

Escobar and Michaels even worked together on-screen in March 2021.

WWE fans can expect to see the best out of Santos Escobar, with legends like Shawn Michaels guiding him through his WWE journey.

