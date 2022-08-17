"It's hard to remain professional" - Santos Escobar has high praise for WWE Hall of Famer

Santos Escobar is learning from some of the best behind the scenes at WWE NXT.

Tonight on NXT 2.0, Escobar is scheduled to face Tony D'Angelo for the right to free the rest of his Legado Del Fantasma crew. If Escobar loses, he must leave the multi-colored brand.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about a wide variety of subjects. When asked about learning from WWE legends like Shawn Michaels and Triple H, Escobar had high praise for The Heartbreak Kid:

"Shawn is the best. It’s very hard to remain professional when you’re in front of Shawn Michaels, or Triple H, or Terry Taylor, or Norman Smiley, or Finlay, or Robbie Brookside. It’s hard to remain professional, but I’ve gotten to learn from them," Santos Escobar said. "It’s like learning from the best of the best. It’s like being in Mount Olympus and learning from the gods. So I’ve enjoyed every second of it, and I still enjoy it, and I can’t wait to see what’s coming up." [H/T: Fightful]

Santos Escobar has enjoyed competing in the new era of WWE NXT

Escobar has been part of the NXT roster since 2019 and has had many memorable rivalries over the last four years.

Tonight could possibly be Escobar's final night on WWE NXT. If it is, he can certainly say that he's enjoyed competing across both iterations of NXT in recent years.

"I’m a 22-year young veteran, and I always enjoy competing. The black-and-gold era was an era where I got to compete as well," Santos Escobar said. "That’s where I became Cruiserweight Champion, and that’s where I became the undisputed Cruiserweight Champion. Then things evolved, things changed, as so often happens in our business. I think not just me but also Legado Del Fantasma, we have the opportunity to grow and evolve and change and offer something different and fresh, and vibrant and new. I think when you get that opportunity, you just gotta hold onto it and just run. Get the ball and run. I think that’s what we’ve been doing. I’ve enjoyed it a lot." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Santos Escobar's comments? Do you share his admiration for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell