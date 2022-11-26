Santos Escobar issues warning to WWE Superstar ahead of SmackDown World Cup finals

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar has issued a warning to Ricochet after they both advanced to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup.

Butch battled Santos Escobar in the tournament's semifinals on this week's SmackDown. During the match, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre were shown being attacked by The Bloodline backstage.

Butch instructed Sheamus and Ridge Holland to help them, but the distraction allowed Cruz Del Toro to connect with a cheap shot. Santos capitalized on the distraction with the Phantom Driver for the pinfall victory.

After WWE SmackDown went off the air, Cathy Kelly sat down with Santos Escobar for a Digital Exclusive interview. Santos delivered a warning to Ricochet ahead of the finals of the tournament next week.

"Shinsuke and Butch were no easy task and rest assured, my family [Legado Del Fantasma] will always be with me. So as for Ricochet, there is a universal truth. What goes up must come down. The game plan is easy, win the World Cup and become the new Intercontinental Champion," Escober said. [00:49 - 01:13]

Ricochet advanced to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup after Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Imperium interfered in his semifinal match against Braun Strowman.

Dutch Mantell on Legado Del Fantasma in WWE

Dutch Mantell recently discussed Santos Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma faction on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

The wrestling veteran said he liked how the group was introduced and complimented the members for differing from other past WWE stables.

"Again, the jury is out on that. I liked the way they were introduced... I kind of like it because it's something new, and now again it goes down the drawing board, it goes back to the creative room, and whatever they do with these guys and Zelina, it's up to them," said Dutch Mantell. (2:05 - 2:36)

It will be interesting to see who wins the tournament and earns a IC Title shot against Gunther.

Who do you think will win the SmackDown World Cup next week? Let us know in the comments section below.

