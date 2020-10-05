Santos Escobar retains Cruiserweight Championship at NXT TakeOver 31 in controversial finish

Tonight, NXT TakeOver 31 emanated from the Capitol Wrestling Center. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defended his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott in a fast-paced match on tonight's pay-per-view event .

'Swerve' Scott had a few surprises up his sleeve but that was not enough to defeat Escobar who took advantage of a situation to put away his opponent and walk out as still the reigning NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Santos Escobar and Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott put on a clinic at TakeOver 31

Although Escobar's methods to put away Scott in the match were not really sportsmanlike, one can't deny Escobar's in-ring prowess. Ever since turning heel and evolving into Santos Escobar from El Hijo del Fantasma, the Cruiserweight Champion has been an entertaining addition to the Black and Gold brand.

In tonight's match, Legado del Fantasma tried to intervene but Scott had back-up in the form of Ashante 'Thee' Adonis who rushed into the ring to chase away Wilde and Mendoza. Scott showed much grit in the match by being the first Superstar to kick out of Escobar's Phantom Driver and for a while it really looked like he could walk out as the new champion at TakeOver 31.

However, as mentioned in the headline, Escobar took advantage of a situation that turned the match in his favor. Scott hit his head in the exposed steel from the turnbuckle, which was done earlier and it allowed Escobar to pick up the win at TakeOver 31.