Santos Escobar reveals why WWE allowed Latino World Order to use Eddie Guerrero's entrance

Eddie Guerrero has been one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time for ages to come, as he left the world unexpectedly early in a shocking fashion. Recently, Latino World Order's Santos Escobar revealed why the company allowed the stable to use 'Viva La Raza' from the Latino Heat's original entrance.

Guerrero created magical moments in WWE against several superstars. The Latino Heat's work as a heel was also top-notch, and fans often look back at his rivalry against Rey Mysterio on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, the Latino World Order was revived by the Master of 619 and Legado Del Fantasma. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Santos Escobar revealed why WWE allowed them to use Eddie's old theme song.

"You asked about the song? About Viva La Raza? Rey and I thought that it was very important to have something that pay homage to the original creator of the group, which was Eddie [Guerrero]. And anything short than wearing his gears in the ring, the Viva La Raza was probably the most iconic phrase, at least to our people," said Escobar. [From 06:30 to 07:15]

Santos Escobar praised Eddie Guerrero's work and legacy beyond WWE

Eddie Guerrero did some of his best work in his final years with WWE. However, the Latino Heat created a legacy across the industry as he previously worked for various promotions.

While Eddie Guerrero became a star in Vince McMahon's company, his work was cherished by promoters and fans across the globe. Speaking in the same interview, Santos Escobar praised his work and life beyond the ring.

"I think he's [Eddie Guerrero] immortal. I think we're not ready to let him go. I think we'll keep coming back to him over and over again because we love him. The people that met him knew what he was about, he was for real. The people who idolized him knew what he was about. So you have one of those people who are legitimate in the ring and outside the ring. That's hard to come by. That's hard to find in this business or for life for that matter," said Escobar. [From 07:32 to 08:10]

