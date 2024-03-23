Santos Escobar sends a 2-word message to Dominik Mysterio following their new alliance on WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar took to social media to send a message to Dominik Mysterio after he came to his aid on WWE SmackDown this week.

The Legado Del Fantasma leader collided with Rey Mysterio on the latest episode of the blue brand. During the bout, a man wearing the legendary luchador's mask grabbed his leg and cost him the match. The mystery person removed the mask, and it was revealed to be Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio.

Less than an hour later, Santos Escobar reacted to WWE's post on X about his new alliance with Dominik Mysterio by praising the former NXT North American Champion for showing up on time to help him win the match.

"Impecable timing #RollieBoys," he wrote.

Dominik was involved in a feud with his father this time last year, and the two stars faced each other at WrestleMania 39 in a Father vs. Son match, which the WWE Hall of Famer won. Escobar used to be a part of Rey Mysterio's faction known as the LWO, but he left the group and turned heel.

He then revived Legado Del Fantasma, which includes Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez. It'll be interesting to see what this new alliance between Dominik and Santos leads to.

