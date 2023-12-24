Santos Escobar sends a bold message after forming a brand new faction with two WWE Superstars

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Santos Escobar formed his newest faction with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Santos was previously a part of the Latino World Order but proceeded to betray Rey Mysterio after Carlito made his return to WWE. Escobar's betrayal of Mysterio led to him exiting the LWO.

Taking to Instagram, Escobar posted a photo of him embracing Garza and Humberto after the duo assisted the 39-year-old in beating Bobby Lashley. With the win, the 39-year-old star proceeded to the finals of the United States Championship Tournament, where he will face Kevin Owens.

In the caption, the SmackDown star also seemingly teased his faction's name.

"L. W. O. Legado. World. Order. 👊☠️❤️‍🔥POR. LA. RAZA," wrote Escobar.

Check out Escobar's Instagram post:

Santos Escobar claimed that he went off-script while unmasking Dragon Lee

Santos Escobar was recently in action against Dragon Lee, not once but twice. At the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Escobar defeated Lee before proceeding to unmask him.

Speaking in an interview on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Escobar claimed that he went off-script when he proceeded to unmask Lee. He said:

"At Survivor Series, I tore Dragon Lee’s mask. That was 100% non-scripted. That was just the heel in me. I think it’s important that our audience gets that feel because now we have Dragon Lee. Now we have Axiom. Now we have Rey. Now we have more and more people diving into the Lucha culture, but really, really doing it, like the mask and the tradition, the respect that’s behind the mask, so it’s important that our audience knows for a fact that when someone goes against the mask, it means something. It ups the stakes. We were in Chicago of all places. Chicago is Mexico, so when I tore that mask, I could feel the white heat," said Escobar.

Escobar will face Kevin Owens in the final of the United States Championship tournament.

Would you like to see Santos Escobar become the new United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here