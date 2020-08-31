WWE Payback 2020 saw the crowning of a new Universal Champion, Roman Reigns in the main event. But another match which stole the show and has been receiving huge praises from WWE Universe featured the father-son duo of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio taking on Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Rey and Dominik managed to pick up the victory at Payback, which also saw Seth Rollins tease being done with his "Disciple" Murphy. Fans are very impressed with the in-ring skills of Dominik Mysterio and he has been receiving lots of love from everyone.

But the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Santos Escobar is seemingly not impressed by the Mysterio Family and doesn't care about them. In a recent tweet after Payback, Escobar had the following to say -

What's next for Rey Mysterio and Dominik?

Rey Mysterio and Dominik have been in a very personal and heated rivalry with The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins for several months. But the feud is still not over as WWE has already announced that Rey Mysterio will go one-on-one with Seth Rollins on this week's Monday Night RAW.

If the Master of the 619 manages to pick up a victory over the man who almost blinded him, it might lead to the culmination of this long yet entertaining feud. As for Dominik, he surely has a bright future ahead of him.

