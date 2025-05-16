Saraya makes public Stephanie McMahon plea amid rumors of WWE return

Former WWE star Saraya, more famously known as Paige, has been linked to a possible return after her contract with AEW expired. She recently made a comment about Stephanie McMahon amid the rumors of a comeback.

Saraya left WWE in 2022 after her contract expired, signing with AEW as an in-ring talent. After retiring in 2018 due to neck injuries, the two-time Divas champion was cleared to make a comeback under Tony Khan's promotion and even won the AEW Women's World Championship in 2023.

Now that she's a free agent again, The Anti-Diva has been rumored to return to WWE. However, it seems like she's focused on acting, sharing it during an appearance on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast. She also pointed out Stephanie McMahon deserves to have a biopic film because of all the things that have happened in her career.

"I would like Stephanie to get a movie. I feel like her life is extremely interesting. I'm sure she's been through a lot. She's seen a lot. She’s had some amazing things in her life too. I feel like that would be a very interesting movie," the former WWE star said. (From 20:01 - 20:14)

It wouldn't be surprising to see Saraya return because there are a lot of former WWE stars who joined AEW and returned in recent years, such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Aleister Black, and Rusev.

Saraya set to train under Natalya later this year

To add more fuel to the rumors of her in-ring return, Saraya also revealed on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast that she's set to find herself in the ring later this year. She plans to train at the Dungeon 2.0 under Natalya and TJ Wilson.

"I need to train, that's what I need. I need that moment where I can spend a few months with Nattie and go to a training school and really get my myself back. Because I feel like I never fully got myself there and I’m just like I need Nattie to like help me with that, so I'm excited. I'm going to go there this year. I'm going to go over to her, the dungeon, with her, and she's going to help me find myself again," the 32-year-old said. (From 14:43 - 15:04 in the video above)

The Anti-Diva hasn't wrestled since October 8, 2024, when she lost a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the number one contender for the AEW Women's World Title.

