Sarray celebrates her 11-year anniversary as a wrestler, calls for a match with the NXT UK Women's Champion

NXT Superstar Sarray, who had her first pro wrestling match on April 17, 2011, recently commemorated her 11-year anniversery as an active competitor on Twitter.

The Japanese-born star also said that she hopes to have another match against her first-ever opponent, NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura.

SARRAY（サレイ） @SarrayWWE

My opponent was Meiko Satomura



I hope that I can have a match again against Satomura-san in NXT



#WWENXT #WWEUKTour It has been 11 years since my debutMy opponent was Meiko SatomuraI hope that I can have a match again against Satomura-san in NXT It has been 11 years since my debutMy opponent was Meiko Satomura I hope that I can have a match again against Satomura-san in NXT#WWENXT #WWEUKTour https://t.co/yCQbygsNbU

Sarray, who signed with WWE in February 2020 but did not make her debut until April 2021 due to pandemic restrictions, is also rounding out her first year in the developmental brand, with the anniversary of her debut coming on April 20th.

In her initial appearances for WWE, her looks and gimmicks were similar to what she had in Japan. But in January 2022, a vignette on NXT advertised a new look for the 26-year-old. She now sported pigtails and a schoolgirl uniform and claimed to be bringing a new passion and energy to the developmental brand.

She defeated Dakota Kai in her first match with the new gimmick, but has since lost consecutive bouts to Elektra Lopez and Tiffany Statton.

As for Meiko Satomura, the NXT UK Women's Champion had her first match in April 1995. She has been an active competitor since before Sarray was born in March 1996. Both Superstars are still going strong to this day.

Is Sarray next in line for the NXT UK Women's Championship?

Meiko Satomura also commemorated 27 years as an active pro wrestler last week. In her latest endeavor in WWE, she has so far been successful, winning the NXT UK Women's title in June 2021, four months into her current run. The question that now stands is, what is next for her and the championship?

Meiko is currently in the midst of a feud against Isla Dawn, who has held the title hostage for the past few weeks. On last week's episode of NXT UK, Dawn returned the title to the champ, but sprayed Black Mist on her face as well.

Assuming Satomura comes out of this rivalry as the champion, who will be her next challenger? It could very well be Sarray, who could invoke their shared past. It could also be Blair Davenport, who was injured during a title match with Meiko in February and is yet to return.

What are your thoughts on this story? Who do you think will be the next NXT UK Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell