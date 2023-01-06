Sasha Banks has already been replaced by surprising WWE Superstar on SmackDown advertisements

It seems WWE has finally acknowledged that Sasha Banks is done with the company.

Earlier this week at Wrestle Kingdom 17, the former Sasha Banks made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut as Mercedes Mone'. She would end up confronting IWGP Women's World Champion KAIRI after her successful title defense. She challenged the champion to a title match next month in San Jose, California. All the while still being featured on the WWE active roster page.

This seemed to finally be the move WWE needed to officially cut ties with The Boss by moving Banks to the Alumni section of their official website.

On top of that, FOX has replaced Banks on their SmackDown website with the recently returned Tegan Nox. With the depth of the SmackDown roster right now, Nox is a surprising choice to replace Banks on the website.

The former Sasha Banks had plenty of support with her in Japan at Wrestle Kingdom 17

While some diehard WWE fans have turned their backs on Sasha Banks this week, a majority of her fanbase continues to support the former WWE Superstar no matter what.

Beyond her supportive fanbase, Mercedes had a large group of supporting friends with her Wrestle Kingdom debut. They included AEW's FTR, WWE's Bayley, and her former WWE Tag Team partner Naomi (Trinity Fatu.)

Varnado took to social media to express her gratitude following her Wrestle Kingdom 17 appearance. Posting pictures with her friends at the event and tweeting out:

"I've never felt more loved! I can't thank my family enough for being here for me. *Japan flag emoji* *blue heart emoji*," Mercedes Varnado said in a tweet.

