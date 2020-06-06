Sasha Banks and Bayley hilariously mock 'crying on the floor' reports

Sasha Banks and Bayley were reportedly upset after dropping the titles at WrestleMania 35

Reports emerged that Sasha Banks and Bayley were 'crying on the floor' after the loss to The IIconics

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Bayley and Banks

Sasha Banks and Bayley won the Women's Tag-Team titles on SmackDown last night by beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Soon after, they were doing the official photoshoot when they mocked previous reports of them 'crying on the floor' after dropping the titles.

Sasha Banks cheekily dropped a 'Should we take pictures on the floor crying?' comment to Bayley just before the shoot began.

Rumors emerged after WrestleMania 35 that Sasha Banks and Bayley were crying on the floor after dropping the titles to The IIconics at the pay-per-view. Ryan Satin reported it first and tweeted:

Heard from a few sources now saying Sasha Banks and Bayley were laying on the floor of the locker room on Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles.

Heard from a few sources now saying Sasha Banks and Bayley were laying on the floor of the locker room on Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 12, 2019

Satin followed it up and claimed that it was verified by four different sources, who informed him individually of the incident. Sasha Banks had taken a break after WrestleMania last year, and it added fuel to the reports of her being unhappy with the company.

Alexa Bliss also used the 'crying on the floor' reports to mock the Boss 'N' Hug Connection last year:

Haha ok make fun of me all you want. Like its something new for u guys . Go comfort your friend. I’ll save you guys a spot on the locker room floor — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 28, 2019

Advertisement

Did Sasha Banks and Bayley cry on the floor?

Sasha Banks spoke out in September last year regarding the rumours of her and Bayley crying on the floor after the WrestleMania loss. She rebuffed all rumors of such an incident and claimed that it was all made up.

"I just like, ‘How the h**l do they make up this stuff too,’ like I saw so much stuff like ‘crying on the floor of a locker room’, No. I took my clothes off, got dressed and went to go stand with the fans with Pam (Bayley) watching the main event because I was so happy for those girls. Then there’s rumors that I was crying on the hotel floor. Please show me the pictures, please show me the footage."

Rumors even suggested that Banks was looking to leave WWE and move elsewhere because she was unhappy about dropping the titles. However, things were cleared up soon when she made her return to the WWE ring and revealed that she was on a short break and nothing else.