Sasha Banks booked for another Comic Con appearance more than six months in advance

Sasha Banks continues to make big moves for herself outside of WWE.

With Survivor Series quickly approaching in Banks' hometown of Boston, many fans are hopeful that The Boss will return to the company later this month. But based on some recent moves, that is beginning to look very unlikely.

Comic Book Revolution announced earlier this morning that Mercedes Varnado (Banks' real name) will appear at their event next year in Ontario, California. The following is a press release from Comic Con Revolution regarding Mercedes Varnado's appearance:

COMIC CON REVOLUTION BRINGS HUGE STARS TO THE INLAND EMPIRE THIS MAY

Celebrities Scheduled To Appear Include Mercedes Varnado, Dean Cain, Scott Grimes, J. Lee, Sean Kanan, Ming Chen & many more

Ontario, CA (November 15, 2022) - Comic Con Revolution, The Inland Empire's number one family-friendly comic convention experience, returns May 20 & 21, 2023 to the Ontario Convention Center. The 2023 show will feature our biggest guest list to date including comic book legends, actors, wrestlers, voice actors, celebrities, cosplayers and more!

Mercedes Varnado, professional sports entertainer FKA Sasha Banks and Koska Reeves from the Disney + series The Mandalorian, will make their inaugural debut in the Inland Empire. Also joining their first Comic Con Revolution are Scott Grimes and J. Lee from The Orville and karate’s bad boy Sean Kanan from Cobra Kai.

Comic book royalty John Romita Jr brings his talents to CCR for the first time. In addition to spending the weekend in artist alley with fans The Spider-Man artist will be hosting a luncheon event for 20 guests. Information about the luncheon is available at www.comicconrevolution.com

Sasha Banks files for numerous trademarks that hint at her new wrestling name

Some members of the WWE Universe are still holding out hope that Sasha Banks will return to the company. But her recent trademark filings with the USPTO paint a very different story.

Mercedes Varnado's company, Soulnado Inc., filed for the following trademarks last week:

Mercedes Mone'

Mone' Talks

Bank Mone'

Statement Maker

These trademarks place an even bigger question mark regarding Varnado's next step in the world of professional wrestling.

• Mercedes Mone'

• Mone' Talks

• Bank Mone'

• Statement Maker



The company appears to have been created in August of 2022.



What do you make of Mercedes Varnado's recent trademark filings and Comic Con appearance? Do you think we've seen the last of The Boss in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

