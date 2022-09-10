"Fight me" - Former WWE Superstar calls out Sasha Banks

Former 5-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James called out Sasha Banks for a fight.

Sasha Banks is currently not on weekly programming as she walked out of the company with Naomi. The duo are living their lives outside of WWE, where they have appeared in public events and showed up at the premiere of Marvel's She-Hulk.

Mickie James, currently associated with IMPACT Wrestling and NWA, made a special appearance in WWE. She took part in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. Earlier today, James called out The Boss after praising her work at New York Fashion Week. Here's what she said to the former champion:

"Fight me!!!!"

The two have faced each other inside a WWE ring over the past few years. Fans are expecting Banks to return to the company but only time will tell what the future holds for The Boss and Glow.

Mickie James praised Sasha Banks and Naomi's recent performance

WWE Superstars are often seen as celebrities outside the ring. Superstars usually work on projects apart from WWE and often try to establish their name in Hollywood. Sasha Banks notably appeared on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Mickie James has worked with several independent promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and NWA to uplift the women's division in recent times. James has often praised wrestlers from different companies and had some words of gratitude for Banks and Naomi after their recent appearance at New York Fashion Week:

"Stood af!!! Gimme what I want damnit!!!"

The duo were seen acting as models for New York Fashion Week. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the duo does next and hope the two will show up on WWE programming in the near future.

