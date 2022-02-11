"It’s a whole different ball game" - Sasha Banks on the difference between WWE and the indies 

SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks has opened up about how competing in WWE is different from wrestling on the independent circuit.

Before making a name for herself in WWE, Banks began her career in NXT. She, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch helped change the landscape of women's wrestling in the company as part of the black-and-gold brand.

During a recent interaction with Mark Andrews of My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Sasha Banks stated that WWE is more complex than working in the indies, and it's a whole different ball game.

“It was so hard because I came in like, ‘I know how to wrestle.’ Then I got slapped in the face and I said, ‘No you don’t. Not WWE style.’ There is so much more to it. You have the red light looking at you. You have people on the floor going, ‘Go, go, go.’ It’s so much coming from the independent scene where it was like, ‘Do whatever.’ There was no psychology. No time cues. When you come to WWE, it’s a whole different ball game going from the independents to NXT. That was a whole different level as well, but WWE RAW/SmackDown, there’s no comparison, Banks said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Sasha Banks heaped massive praise on her former rival Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made history at WrestleMania 37 by becoming the first African American women to headline the Show of Shows. The EST of WWE defeated The Boss to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

On the same podcast, Sasha Banks heaped praise on Belair, stating that the latter is, in fact, The EST.

"Bianca [Belair has developed into a star]. That is crazy. To have our schedule and to still make gear and to be a wife and to be an athlete and to do so much, I’m like, ‘You are legit. Whatever the EST means to you, you are it’ and to have someone so talented to come in so fast and just kind of get it so well is very rare and to not have an independent background in wrestling, that is just so crazy to me. She’s just — that’s a natural talent," said Banks.

Sasha was last seen at the Royal Rumble, where she was the first entrant in the Women's Rumble Match. She was unable to win the bout as Ronda Rousey emerged victorious.

