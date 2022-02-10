"You are legit"- Sasha Banks breaks character to praise top rival in WWE

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was full of praise for Bianca Belair, stating that the latter is, in fact, The EST.

Bianca Belair has been on a rapid ascend in WWE ever since making her debut on NXT in 2016. Bianca was undefeated on the former Black and Gold brand for 367 days. She was moved to the main roster after WrestleMania 36 and has been one of the top women in the company since then.

Speaking on episode three of Mark Andrews’ ‘My Love Letter to Wrestling’ podcast, Sasha Banks talked about Belair's "natural talent" while stating that it's crazy to see her rise through the ranks so quickly.

"Bianca [Belair has developed into a star]. That is crazy. To have our schedule and to still make gear and to be a wife and to be an athlete and to do so much, I’m like, ‘You are legit. Whatever the EST means to you, you are it’ and to have someone so talented to come in so fast and just kind of get it so well is very rare and to not have an independent background in wrestling, that is just so crazy to me. She’s just — that’s a natural talent,"- Sasha said. (H/T- postwrestling)

Sasha Banks faced Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks is no stranger to standing across the ring from Bianca Belair. The duo were part of a bitter rivalry in 2021 that culminated at WrestleMania 37 in a historic match.

The 2021 edition of Royal Rumble saw Bianca Belair outlast 29 other wrestlers to earn a shot at The Boss' SmackDown Women's Championship. The two women tore the house down at The Grandest Stage as Bianca pinned Banks to win her first title in WWE. This was also the first time two African-American wrestlers headlined a WrestleMania.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps 2021 is almost over and Sasha Banks v Bianca Belair still remains to be my match of the year. 2021 is almost over and Sasha Banks v Bianca Belair still remains to be my match of the year. https://t.co/0yCINTmFvZ

Bianca will have a chance to reclaim the top position in the company when she enters the Elimination Chamber on February 19th in Saudi Arabia. The former SmackDown Women's Champion will enter the unforgiving structure along with five other wrestlers from RAW, with a chance to face the RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania on the line.

