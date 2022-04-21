Women's Champion comments on Rhea Ripley splitting with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Sasha Banks has commented on Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's split on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Banks took to Twitter to comment on the duo's split up. Ripley attacked Morgan after a loss against The Boss and Naomi in a match for their Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ripley and Morgan formed a tag team out of nowhere a few weeks before WrestleMania 38. It seems the team was put together just to give the two women a match at the Showcase of the Immortals, along with laying roots for a future feud between the two.

The team lost in the four-way tag match for the tag tam championship at 'Mania. The two traded wins in singles matches against the new champions, Banks and Naomi. Joking that the champs will have to face RK-Bro after their current challengers are no longer a team, The Boss posted this to her Twitter

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are all but sure to have a singles match in the coming days or weeks. The two could wrestle at a future RAW taping, or more likely a singles match at WWE's upcoming premium live event WrestleMania Backlash.

Rhea Ripley might be in line to join Edge's new faction

Per Fightful, Rhea Ripley has been pitched for the Edge-Priest faction

Many reports have stated that Rhea Ripley might be slated to join Edge's new heel group, which also includes Damian Priest.

Ripley turned heel by attacking her tag team partner Liv Morgan after a loss on this week's RAW. This puts her in line with the faction's allignment. After the attack, when the former RAW Women's Champion was backstage, purple lighting showed up in the background, the same color lights that Edge and Priest have been using for the past few weeks. This could be a coincidence, but from what has been reported, it's highly unlikely.

Edge partnered up with the former NXT North American Champion at WrestleMania when Priest appeared and distracted AJ Styles during his match against the Rated-R Superstar, resulting in the latter's victory.

In the immediate aftermath of the two coming together, rumors and speculation regarding who else would join this allience popped up. Another interesting name that was thrown around a lot was Tommaso Ciampa, who has since been confirmed to have been promoted to the main roster.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley’s split with Liv Morgan? Do you think Ripley will join Edge's new faction? sign off in the comments section below!

