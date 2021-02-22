"You can bring in Ronda Rousey, but you should be paying me for doing what she's doing" - Top star on WWE signing UFC legend

A top WWE star has stated that WWE should have entrusted her to play the Ronda Rousey role in WWE. Sasha Banks stated that she has put in the work to be in the position that Rousey was in WWE.

Ronda Rousey debuted on WWE television at the 2018 Royal Rumble, and went on to become the RAW Women's Champion.

On the Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold Steve Austin asked Sasha Banks what Ronda Rousey has done for women in wrestling. Banks was taken aback by that question and rhetorically asked Austin the same. Austin clarified and asked if she had the impact that Mike Tyson had, by bringing "different eyeballs" to the product. Banks responded to Austin's question by stating that she should have been paid for doing what Ronda Rousey did in WWE.

"You can bring in Ronda Rousey, but you should be paying me for doing what she's doing. You have the talent here, I've put in the work. But, Ronda Rousey is a household legend and name to her own. If it wasn't for Ronda Rousey, who knows if the women's division here would be women's wrestling. She put in the work. She loved it. She came into the locker room very humbled and wanting to know everything that she could to be the best."

Stone Cold Steve Austin also spoke to Sasha Banks about Ronda Rousey praising her. Banks said that she wanted to show WWE to not forget about her, going into the match with Rousey.

Sasha Banks on the locker room's reaction to Ronda Rousey in WWE

Sasha Banks was also asked about the consensus of the women's locker room about Ronda Rousey.

"Kind of the same how I felt. An outsider that we can accept because we understand the business within the WWE. She was an MMA fighter, that's what she was, and we felt it. She was so cool."

Nia Jax had previously accused Ronda Rousey of being unsafe in the ring, and there were reports of Rousey having heat with some Superstars.

