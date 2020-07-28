Sasha Banks crowned as the new WWE RAW Women's Champion

At The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, shenanigans surrounded the RAW Women's Championship match. Bayley found herself in a ref's shirt and made a quick count for Sasha Banks. It wasn't an official result, though the confusion was enough for Stephanie McMahon to put the title up for grabs on tonight's RAW.

It was a confusing week regarding the title. Finally, though, we would decide who was the rightful champion once and for all...even though you could easily make the argument that Asuka was still the champion. Whatever. Doesn't matter.

Kairi Sane made sure that her best friend and tag team partner Asuka had a fair fight, chasing the SmackDown Women's Champion away from ringside.

Asuka looks to reclaim the RAW Women's Championship

Asuka had Banks on the ropes early in the match, and quickly locked in an armbar in the middle of the ring. Banks had to squirm to make it to the ropes just in time. Banks responded to an elevated Banks Statement in the corner, allowing her some time to work over Asuka's back and leg with a single leg Boston Crab.

Banks was frustrated about Asuka breaking the hold, and brought in the RAW Women's and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, hoping to distract the ref and rock the Empress of Tomorrow with the other. The plan backfired and she was blasted with a roundhouse.

Banks again moved to the leg, hoping to hinder Asuka's strike based offense. A pop-up knee strike connected, but Asuka couldn't follow up due to the injury. After missing a hip attack, her leg was torn at again by Banks.

Eventually, Asuka caught Sasha Banks with a striking combination and damaged her leg as well. The ankle-trapped German suplex connected, but Asuka couldn't win back the RAW Women's Championship.

Sasha Banks landed a beautiful Frog Splash before locking in the Bank Statement, but Asuka refused to submit. A second attempt saw Asuka reverse into an ankle lock. Though Banks escaped, Asuka hit a missile dropkick, setting up for the end.

She was distracted, though, as footage on the screen showed Bayley demolishing Kairi Sane.

Asuka was so worried about Sane, who began screaming her name, that Asuka ran off for the save. Unfortunately for her, that meant that she was counted out, giving Sasha Banks the RAW Women's Championship.

Sasha Banks wins the RAW Women's Championship

Sasha Banks and Bayley are now in control of both the RAW and SmackDown women's divisions. Bayley Dos Straps and 2 Belts Banks are on top of the world.