Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks (real-life Mercedes Varnado) recently took to social media to send a series of messages to WWE and her former bosses, Triple H and Vince McMahon.

It has been heavily rumored that the former RAW Women's Champion will make her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 2, 2023. It has also been speculated that she will appear on AEW Dynamite on January 11 as Saraya's mystery partner.

The Legit Boss and her former tag team partner Naomi haven't been seen on WWE programming since they walked out of RAW in May last year. They were suspended by the company, and the former women's champion was reportedly released from her contract.

Heading into this year's Wrestle Kingdom event, Sasha Banks took to Twitter to send out multiple tweets thanking WWE, Triple H, Vince McMahon, William Regal, her fans, the WWE Universe, and the character she portrayed in the company.

You can check out the tweets below:

It has recently been reported that her close friend Bayley will be at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to support her, but the Damage CTRL member is not expected to make an on-screen appearance. Naomi is also expected to attend the event as well.

Do you think Sasha Banks will join AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

