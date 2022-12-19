Sasha Banks expected to arrive in Japan this week ahead of first post-WWE appearance 

Popular WWE star Sasha Banks is reportedly set to arrive in Japan this week ahead of her upcoming appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling's major event, Wrestle Kingdom 17, on January 4th.

The Boss has been with WWE for ten years, and during that period, she helped transcend the women's division in the company. Her time there seems to be coming to a sour end as her contract is set to expire, with the 30-year-old expected not to return as she looks to finally try her luck in Japan.

A recent tweet from Hiroaki Sawa recently revealed that the top WWE star is looking to work with top Japanese companies while she spends time in the country.

"Sasha Banks, a female top wrestler who has surpassed 5.6 million Instagram followers and is active in the American professional wrestling organization WWE, will be staying in Japan from the middle of this week. Hope to collaborate with Japanese brands. If you are interested in brands or agencies, how about MTG including her on the night of 12/21 (Wednesday) or 12/23 (Friday)? 📩 I’ll be waiting," Sawa tweeted.

Over the years, Banks has made it very well known of both her admiration for Japanese culture and their love for wrestling, and it seems that her dream to perform in the land of the rising sun may soon be taking place.

Wrestling veteran on Sasha Banks' time in WWE

Despite being a major part of the women's wrestling evolution, Banks is still only 30 years old and seems willing to give a lot more to the business.

However, while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) stated that Banks' best time in the business might be at an end.

"So, I don't think, Sasha, how long has she been there? Ten years? Every performer and, every footballer, every basketball player has a shelf life. You put it on the shelf; you can almost look at that expiration date, especially on a can of beans. Instead, it's a wrestler sitting there. And WWE, if they use them right, they've got eight years, five to then, and she is at the end of it." [From 34:50 - 35:30]

During her WWE career, Sasha Banks won the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championship and was the first-ever Women's Tag Team title holder with Bayley. The Boss even main evented WrestleMania in 2021.

