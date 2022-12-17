WWE is right in releasing Sasha Banks as she is nearing her "expiration date" as a top star, claims legend (Exclusive)

As per the latest rumors, Sasha Banks is no longer a WWE Superstar after being released from her contract. Banks' exit has been seen as a significant loss for WWE in some circles. However, Dutch Mantell felt WWE might be right in letting her go as she wasn't a big draw anymore.

Despite being only 30 years old, Sasha Banks has enjoyed ten years with WWE and has amassed seven women's championship reigns during her tenure. Like in any other sport, WWE Superstars also have shelf life at the top, and Dutch Mantell believes Sasha Banks is nearing the end of her 'expiration date' as a prominent solo act in the women's division.

The Legit Boss has been involved in several historical moments during the Women's Revolution in WWE. She has also done well for herself outside the ring during her hiatus.

Dutch Mantell, though, opined that there wasn't anything else WWE could do with Sasha Banks on TV, and the decision to release her might not backfire in the long run. Here's what the veteran revealed on the latest Smack Talk episode:

"So, I don't think, Sasha, how long has she been there? Ten years? Every performer and, every footballer, every basketball player has a shelf life. You put it on the shelf; you can almost look at that expiration date, especially on a can of beans. Instead, it's a wrestler sitting there. And WWE, if they use them right, they've got eight years, five to then, and she is at the end of it." [34:50 - 35:30]

We've already had a major problem with her: Dutch Mantell on Sasha Banks' relationship with WWE

As we had reported earlier, Dutch Mantell wasn't a big fan of how Sasha Banks had "approached her employment." He also criticized her unprofessional walk-out from WWE.

Mantell also didn't disagree with the speculation about WWE officials not perceiving Sasha Banks to remain a top superstar for the next five years. The retired manager highlighted Banks' contentious history with WWE and said the company would ideally wish to stay away from her unpredictable outbursts.

Mantell added that Banks could also create more trouble for WWE down the line, and in hindsight, not signing her on a new deal might be the right call from Triple H. The former WWE personality continued:

"Now they are looking at her and saying, 'Well, I don't think she would be the star going forward.' And I can't disagree with that. I'm not agreeing with it, but I'm not disagreeing with it either because we've already had a major problem with her. What's going to keep her from having a major problem again? They get to a pay-per-view, we want to do this, but I don't want to do that. That's about the sh**." [35:31 - 36:00]

Where do you stand on Banks' alleged WWE release? Sound off in the comments section below.

