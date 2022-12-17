"Not inclined to work with her" - Sasha Banks embarrassed WWE and did not deserve to be rewarded, claims veteran star (Exclusive)

The protracted saga between Sasha Banks and WWE finally seems to be over. The former women's champion is allegedly done with WWE, and Dutch Mantell recently reacted to the rumors and sided with the company on the matter.

The Legit Boss' wrestling status has been a topic of intense debate since she and Naomi walked out of a RAW episode in May. The latest update suggests that Sasha Banks has already been released from her contract after WWE failed to agree upon the financial terms of a new deal.

The 30-year-old star reportedly wanted to get paid on the same level as two other top female superstars, but WWE officials had different ideas.

WWE might no longer be viewing Sasha Banks as a top star anymore, and Dutch Mantell believes the promotion wasn't wrong in cutting ties with her. The legendary manager wasn't happy with how Banks chose to vent her creative frustrations.

Mantell stated that WWE didn't need to appease Sasha Banks by agreeing to her demands. Here's what the veteran revealed on this week's Smack Talk:

"She approached her employment in a bad way by just walking out and embarrassing the company. Now they are not inclined to work with her and damn sure, not inclined to reward her because what that does is tell the other people, hey, if you've got a point, just walk out, make them chase you. And, Naomi is not back. Remember we were talking about she is coming back? She is coming back! Neither one of them came back." [34:18 - 34:46]

They are signing your checks: Dutch Mantell on Sasha Banks' alleged unprofessionalism

While fans might consider letting Sasha Banks leave a mistake from Triple H and co., Dutch Mantell spoke at length about the real problem with how she went about handling her business with WWE.

Dutch said that talents bound to a WWE contract are expected to fulfill the conditions and are remunerated quite well for their efforts.

The 73-year-old viewed things from WWE's perspective and understood why they might be right with their recent interactions with Banks, which have resulted in her stunning exit. Mantell continued:

"You've got to remember that if you're working for WWE, they are signing your checks, and it can get really, really messy. And I don't know why. It's called a profession for a reason. You get paid for it, and if you don't want to do it. It's like somebody cutting your grass; he comes and says, I don't want to cut your grass; I'm just going to trim these edges here. Well, it's the same thing." [36:00 - 36:28]

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell regarding Sasha Banks' WWE release? Let us know in the comments section below.

