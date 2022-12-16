"Triple H's biggest fumble" - Fans react to WWE Superstar reportedly leaving the company due to salary issues. 

Fans have been reacting in droves since a report about Sasha Banks leaving WWE. This comes amid reports emerging that the promotion refused to pay her as much as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE in May this year due to creative differences, leading to their subsequent relinquishing of the Women's Tag Team Titles. Since then, there's been rampant speculation about what lies ahead for the two in the future.

Though there's little information about Naomi's next steps, recent rumors suggest Sasha Banks is set to make her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. Now, a new report indicates that The Boss's association with WWE ended after her demand to be paid equal to what Lynch and Flair made was turned down.

As expected, this has led to fans storming to Twitter to share their reactions to the situation. Some fans believe WWE and Triple H have made a major mistake by not agreeing with Banks's demand to be paid equally to her contemporaries.

However, a few users also feel that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are much bigger stars and, as such, deservingly make more than Sasha Banks. Check out the mixed fan reactions to the recent rumors:

Noah Nation @NoahNationVlogs Sasha Banks is leaps and bounds better than Becky and Charlotte and it’s not even close in my eyes. Not returning to WWE is huge fumble by WWE. Triple H’s biggest fumble since coming into power. Sasha Banks is leaps and bounds better than Becky and Charlotte and it’s not even close in my eyes. Not returning to WWE is huge fumble by WWE. Triple H’s biggest fumble since coming into power.

JAMAR LEATH @jamar2414 I love and respect Sasha Banks and she deserves any type of money but how do we know if she not gonna walkout again for not being happy with creative.I understand this ain't Vince era this Triple H you don't think she would walkout no matter who's in charge if she's not happy I love and respect Sasha Banks and she deserves any type of money but how do we know if she not gonna walkout again for not being happy with creative.I understand this ain't Vince era this Triple H you don't think she would walkout no matter who's in charge if she's not happy

Brandon Ace @24K1995 JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 WWE refusing to PAY Sasha Banks is absurd. They could PAY anyone they wanted. They DID NOT want to for more than what is being reported. HUGE L for WWE. Their division is WORSE without her in it. A Mercedes SCORNED is gonna be a beautiful thing to watch in 2023. Mark my words WWE refusing to PAY Sasha Banks is absurd. They could PAY anyone they wanted. They DID NOT want to for more than what is being reported. HUGE L for WWE. Their division is WORSE without her in it. A Mercedes SCORNED is gonna be a beautiful thing to watch in 2023. Mark my words Again, I truly find it hard to believe that Triple H would not give Sasha Banks the money that she deserves. twitter.com/JDfromNY206/st… Again, I truly find it hard to believe that Triple H would not give Sasha Banks the money that she deserves. twitter.com/JDfromNY206/st…

CHECKMATE WEST @WestCheckmate @WrestleFeatures Sasha held down the Toughest Era in WWE History. No crowd. Change of scenery. She adapt to Insane changes. She’s a big part of the Women’s Division. A lot of First Evers & she was damn near apart of then all. But sure… @WrestleFeatures Sasha held down the Toughest Era in WWE History. No crowd. Change of scenery. She adapt to Insane changes. She’s a big part of the Women’s Division. A lot of First Evers & she was damn near apart of then all. But sure…

Ryan M @RyanMCBoss @WrestleFeatures There’s absolutely zero reason why she shouldn’t be making at least what Charlotte is making. Sasha is a proven draw who sells merch. WWE just thinks Charlotte is a star because she’s pushed that way @WrestleFeatures There’s absolutely zero reason why she shouldn’t be making at least what Charlotte is making. Sasha is a proven draw who sells merch. WWE just thinks Charlotte is a star because she’s pushed that way

Sam Best - Project's HERO 🦸 @TheSamuelBest @WrestleFeatures Well she isn't as good and doesn't draw as well. Charlotte and Becky are levels above the rest of the roster in that regard. @WrestleFeatures Well she isn't as good and doesn't draw as well. Charlotte and Becky are levels above the rest of the roster in that regard.

Dave Letourneau @hawkheaddave @WrestleFeatures Sasha brings soooo much baggage with her. she's walked out several times, been upset on many occasions. not saying she isn't good or worth it BUT why over pay for uncertainty. @WrestleFeatures Sasha brings soooo much baggage with her. she's walked out several times, been upset on many occasions. not saying she isn't good or worth it BUT why over pay for uncertainty.

🏀☘️🎮NR23🎬🤼‍♂️🥶 @NR23Wrestling @WrestleFeatures She deserved what she asked for she has amazing talent 🤷‍♂️she certainly deserves more than Charlotte at the least @WrestleFeatures She deserved what she asked for she has amazing talent 🤷‍♂️she certainly deserves more than Charlotte at the least

Average Rollins Enjoyer @Rollins_Enjoyer @WrestleFeatures You cannot ask for same level payment with top stars of the company after you literally walked out and vacated titles. Sasha is a really good wrestler, she is top level for sure but after a behavioral issue I can understand why WWE said no, they can’t threat her as a top star rn. @WrestleFeatures You cannot ask for same level payment with top stars of the company after you literally walked out and vacated titles. Sasha is a really good wrestler, she is top level for sure but after a behavioral issue I can understand why WWE said no, they can’t threat her as a top star rn.

Rotates @RotatesAU @WrestleFeatures Becky and Charlotte are bigger stars though so fair enough for WWE not wanting to keep her especially after the walkout @WrestleFeatures Becky and Charlotte are bigger stars though so fair enough for WWE not wanting to keep her especially after the walkout

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long on Sasha Banks possibly debuting for NJPW.

With rumors of Banks making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 spreading like wildfire, Teddy Long has shared his take on the possible development.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, the former SmackDown GM stated that anything could happen since the wrestling business is unpredictable. Furthermore, he wished Banks and Naomi the best for their future in the industry:

"Well, the only thing we can do is we can wait and see what happens, you know what I mean. Because, like I said, in this business, everything is unpredictable. You never know, so as I said, I love them both, and I just wish the best for them both," said Teddy Long.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Woah… A major update as Mercedes Varnado aka WWE's Sasha Banks is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month (PWInsider)Woah… A major update as Mercedes Varnado aka WWE's Sasha Banks is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month (PWInsider) 🚨Woah… https://t.co/wvgUbw8izS

Though it's not confirmed if Sasha Banks will indeed show up at Wrestle Kingdom, it's safe to say that it will leave her fans disheartened if she doesn't.

Do you think WWE should have gone ahead and paid the former SmackDown Women's Champion as much as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

