"Triple H's biggest fumble" - Fans react to WWE Superstar reportedly leaving the company due to salary issues. 

Fans have been reacting in droves since a report about Sasha Banks leaving WWE. This comes amid reports emerging that the promotion refused to pay her as much as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE in May this year due to creative differences, leading to their subsequent relinquishing of the Women's Tag Team Titles. Since then, there's been rampant speculation about what lies ahead for the two in the future.
Though there's little information about Naomi's next steps, recent rumors suggest Sasha Banks is set to make her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. Now, a new report indicates that The Boss's association with WWE ended after her demand to be paid equal to what Lynch and Flair made was turned down.
As expected, this has led to fans storming to Twitter to share their reactions to the situation. Some fans believe WWE and Triple H have made a major mistake by not agreeing with Banks's demand to be paid equally to her contemporaries.
However, a few users also feel that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are much bigger stars and, as such, deservingly make more than Sasha Banks. Check out the mixed fan reactions to the recent rumors:
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long on Sasha Banks possibly debuting for NJPW.
With rumors of Banks making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 spreading like wildfire, Teddy Long has shared his take on the possible development.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, the former SmackDown GM stated that anything could happen since the wrestling business is unpredictable. Furthermore, he wished Banks and Naomi the best for their future in the industry:
"Well, the only thing we can do is we can wait and see what happens, you know what I mean. Because, like I said, in this business, everything is unpredictable. You never know, so as I said, I love them both, and I just wish the best for them both," said Teddy Long.
Though it's not confirmed if Sasha Banks will indeed show up at Wrestle Kingdom, it's safe to say that it will leave her fans disheartened if she doesn't.
Do you think WWE should have gone ahead and paid the former SmackDown Women's Champion as much as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
