"Everything is unpredictable" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Sasha Banks's rumored debut for major promotion (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently discussed the heavily rumored NJPW debut of Sasha Banks at next month's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th.

Since she and Naomi walked away from WWE earlier this May, there has been speculation about their future in the wrestling business. While there's little information about where Naomi is headed next, a recent report suggests that The Boss could make her stunning NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Moreover, Sasha Banks' deal would reportedly be a per-appearance one, and she would be paid more than what Chris Jericho was given when he wrestled for NJPW. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long was asked about Banks' rumored debut for the Japanese promotion.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that anything could happen since the wrestling business is unpredictable. Long added that he wished nothing but the best for both Sasha Banks and Naomi for whatever lies ahead for them.

"Well, the only thing we can do is we can wait and see what happens, you know what I mean. Because, like I said, in this business, everything is unpredictable. You never know, so as I said, I love them both, and I just wish the best for them both," said Teddy Long. (4:58 - 5:19)

Sasha Banks will launch a makeup brand soon

The Boss recently joined her close friend and RAW Superstar Bayley on the latter's Instagram Live for a free-flowing conversation. During the chat, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed she was about to launch a new makeup line soon, possibly early next year.

In the same conversation, Sasha confessed that she had been doing a lot of work recently and needed to slow down a bit.

"I'm trying to slow down because I do too much. A makeup line is coming. A makeup brand is coming, tutorials are coming," Sasha Banks said. "I'm doing so much, especially the last [month] of 2022, December, I have a couple more weeks to get everything in order before the new year. I'm just working."

With less than three weeks to go for Wrestle Kingdom 17, it's safe to say Banks' fans will be on the edge of their seats to see if she appears at the show.

Do you think The Boss will make her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

