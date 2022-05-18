Sasha Banks' husband rubbishes major rumor about her immediate WWE future

Sasha Banks' husband Sarath Ton has called out a rumor stating that The Boss has been pulled from WWE's upcoming live events.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW earlier this week. The incident garnered massive media coverage, and a long string of reports suggested possible reasons behind the walkout.

A pro-wrestling media outlet recently reported that WWE had pulled Banks and Naomi from the promotion's upcoming live events. The tweet highlighting this report was met with a response from Banks' husband, Sarath Ton (a.k.a Mikaze). He didn't mince his words while calling out the report on Twitter.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were reportedly booked to lose to two top stars

Banks and Naomi's walkout on WWE RAW has garnered varied responses from various legends and industry experts over the past two days. Several top wrestling journalists have provided interesting reports about the situation as well.

As per a report by PWInsider, WWE wanted Banks and Naomi to put over Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair.

"The conceived storyline idea was that Naomi would then go on to Hell In A Cell and lose to Bianca Belair. There are some who believe that at this week’s Smackdown, an angle would have also been shot for Sasha Banks to wrestle and lose to Ronda Rousey, likely also at HIAC. So, the Women's Tag Team Champions would have effectively been used to put over the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championship titleholders in the weeks ahead," reported PWInsider.

Banks and Naomi were set to compete in a six-pack challenge for an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship at Hell In A Cell. The originally planned match also featured Becky Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Asuka.

After the duo's walkout, WWE changed the night's main event in a hurry. It was switched to a singles bout between Becky Lynch and Asuka. The Japanese icon eventually defeated Lynch and will now face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Hell In A Cell.

What do you make of this situation? What was your immediate reaction to Banks and Naomi's RAW walkout?

