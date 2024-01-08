Sasha Banks, Jade Cargill, and many other wrestlers react to WWE Superstar's insane transformation

A WWE Superstar recently shared an update showcasing their transformation over the years in the Stamford-based company.

The name in question is Xia Li. The 35-year-old has been absent from television for some time. Her last in-ring appearance came against Becky Lynch on the November 20 edition of Monday Night RAW. She took The Man to her absolute limit as the two female superstars put on a highly entertaining back-and-forth contest, which ended with the former Women's Champion emerging victorious.

Xia Li signed her WWE contract in 2017. She made her wrestling debut for the company in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Unfortunately, she lost in the first round to current AEW star Mercedes Martinez. Li made her main roster debut in the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2019. She entered the contest at number 11 and was eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

Xia Li recently completed seven years with the company. She took to Instagram to share how she has transformed herself over the years and shared an image of her current wrestling attire alongside what she started with. The update caught the notice of various wrestling names, including former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks, Jade Cargill, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Natalya, Chelsea Green, and Samantha Irvin, among others.

"Time fly, 1 vs 7 years of #wwe," wrote Xia Li.

Xia Li has not competed in a match for well over a month now. She was featured weekly during Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Title reign last year. It will be interesting to see what plans the company has for her.

Vince Russo believes WWE should sign a deal with another promotion instead of pushing stars like Xia Li

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently proposed an unconventional strategy for the Stamford-based company. The 62-year-old suggested that the wrestling promotion sign a deal with IMPACT Wrestling and have well-established names from the latter appear on their shows.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated having stars like Mickie James or Bully Ray would be far better than featuring Xia Li:

"There are established wrestlers over in IMPACT Wrestling, bro. That would be more freaking interesting. You would rather see Xia Li and Becky Lynch rather than Mickie James and Becky Lynch? I wouldn’t. Seriously, if your problem is you can't get anybody over then bring in people that are over for a month."

