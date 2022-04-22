Sasha Banks jokes about the lack of women’s competition on WWE RAW

Is there no one left to challenge Sasha Banks and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?

On Night Two of WrestleMania 38, Banks and Naomi won a fatal four-way match to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. But just a few weeks later, all of their opponents from that night are no longer tag teams.

Following the break-up of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan on RAW, there are officially no actual women's tag teams on RAW and SmackDown beyond the current champions. While WWE can pair women like Natalya and Shayna Baszler together whenever they want, they aren't an actual tag team.

Banks took to social media this week to joke about the lack of competition, telling Naomi that they might have to go after RK-Bro now instead, tweeting out:

"Looks like we have to go after RK-bro now too. @NaomiWWE," Sasha Banks tweeted.

Can Sasha Banks and Naomi save the women's tag team division in WWE?

Sasha Banks is arguably one of the most influential women on the WWE roster. If she's holding tag team gold, you would certainly think that the company will want to take the division seriously when she's holding the title.

But with no other current teams on the main roster, what will The Boss and Glow Connection do with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?

Perhaps with all the title unifying going on, maybe now would be a good time to unify the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles as well. Perhaps the ability to cross those championships across all three brands would be enough to help raise the importance of the division once again.

What do you make of The Blueprint's comments? Do you think Banks and Naomi's title reign could somehow lead to a resurgence of the women's tag team division in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

