Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, and several other stars react to first Tamina Snuka update in two months 

Tamina Snuka hasn't wrestled for WWE since last year's Royal Rumble match and hasn't made any comments on her Instagram page since November.

The WWE Universe has been worried about the former Champion since Nia Jax noted that she made her return in last year's Rumble because Snuka told her it may be her last.

The 46-year-old WWE Superstar hasn't factored into any plans on RAW or SmackDown in more than a year, and since her most recent updates were of black images, there have been a number of reactions to her most recent one.

The star took to Instagram to share a picture of a script that seems to be from the new Moana live action movie.

The WWE Universe has since reacted to the news that she appears to be teasing a role in the movie, whilst a number of WWE Superstars including Liv Morgan, Natalya, Dakota Kai, Omos, Sasha Banks, Mia Yim and Nikki Cross have all reacted to the update.

It's unclear what the future holds for Tamina Snuka, but it appears that despite her lack of appearances on TV over the past year she is still contracted to the company.

Will Tamina be part of the WWE Royal Rumble?

Tamina was part of last year's Royal Rumble and has appeared in several of the matches since WWE made the Women's Rumble an annual match.

As the daughter of a WWE Hall of Famer and a member of The Bloodline, it is believed that Snuka could be set to join Roman Reigns stable on SmackDown at some point.

There were several teases that she could be the woman that they were looking for, but the rumors of Naomi's return could mean that Tamina is no longer factored into these plans.

Snuka is a veteran in WWE and a former Champion, but given the depth in the Women's Division at present, it appears that there is no place for her, which could limit her return to The Royal Rumble.

Do you think Snuka should return to WWE? Share your thoughts and predictions for her return in the comments section below.

