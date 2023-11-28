Sasha Banks makes massive four-word tease amidst rumors of WWE return

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné, has made a big tease amidst rumors that she could return to WWE in the near future.

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW in May last year in one of the most controversial moments in recent memory. Banks went on to sign a deal with NJPW and also won the IWGP Women's Championship soon after.

Ibou from WrestlePurists recently reported that Sasha Banks might go back to WWE. Shortly after, Banks made a huge tease on her Instagram handle. Her wording is interesting, considering CM Punk just made his surprising WWE return.

Sasha Banks' massive WWE goal

Banks is one of the biggest female stars in the industry today. She made her way to WWE's main roster in 2015, immediately following WrestleMania 31. Banks has won the Women's title on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She also won the Women's Tag Team titles on three occasions with Bayley and Naomi.

Shortly before making her WWE exit, Sasha Banks spoke with Steve Fall and shared a big WWE goal that she had in mind:

“I just want to continue to keep on shaking the table. I want to keep on making history. I think for myself, I would love to main event a pay-per-view in Saudi [Arabia]. I would love for the tag team women’s championships to be represented over there, in the main event. The main event of any pay-per-view representing [the women’s tag titles] is just the goal of 2022. I think me and Naomi can accomplish that, for sure.” [H/T CSS]

Banks boasts a massive fan following, and her fans would love nothing but to see her back in WWE somewhere down the line.

Now that CM Punk has returned to the promotion after nine years, fans are hoping to see Banks make a return as well.

