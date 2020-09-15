Sasha Banks makes a surprise cameo in the trailer of The Mandalorian: Season 2

Back in February, it was rumored that Sasha Banks had filmed some scenes for the second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, and now those rumors have come true.

Sasha Banks made a cameo in the latest trailer of The Mandalorian: Season 2. She seemingly confirmed her appearance in the show on Twitter.

Around the 42-second mark in this trailer, Banks appears as an alien woman with her head covered by a robe. It is unknown what character she will be playing in the second season of the popular Disney+ series. As such, her role in The Mandalorian is shrouded in mystery.

This announcement couldn't come at a better time since The Mandalorian has been nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, and the ceremony will be held on September 20, 2020.

The Legit Boss hasn't appeared on WWE TV since Bayley launched a vicious assault on her former best friend during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sasha Banks' WWE return date has been confirmed

On the latest episode of RAW, WWE confirmed that Sasha Banks will address Bayley's attack on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The Golden Role Models had been an integral part of WWE during the pandemic era of wrestling entertainment. Now that they're separated, Banks will most likely challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship sooner than later.