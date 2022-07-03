Sasha Banks' name mentioned in an awkward botch during the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE Money in the Bank saw an awkward commentary botch as Corey Graves accidentally namedropped Sasha Banks during a match.

The premium live event kicked off with the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The seven participants were Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Shotzi, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez.

During a spot in the middle of the match, Corey Graves accidentally called Shotzi "Sasha" before quickly correcting himself. WWE has been avoiding mentioning The Boss ever since her controversial walkout from Monday Night RAW alongside her tag team partner Naomi a couple of months ago.

As for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, it kicked off the show and proved to be a great bout. While there were multiple botches, the female stars kept the crowd invested with some fantastic spots.

In the end, Monday Night RAW star Liv Morgan climbed the ladder and won the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. The WWE Universe is delighted to see her finally get the push she deserves.

Fans were quick to notice the Sasha Banks namedrop at Money in the Bank

While Corey Graves' commentary botch was a blink-and-miss moment, some fans quickly noticed him accidentally mentioning Sasha Banks during the match.

Twitter was filled with several hilarious and shocked reactions to the same.

🎷🐈 @kaiser_chief11 DID HE SAY SASHA AND NOT SHOTZI PFFFFFTTT #MITB DID HE SAY SASHA AND NOT SHOTZI PFFFFFTTT #MITB

Lego Flower Boy @ElEpicoRu Corey said Sasha instead of Shotzi Corey said Sasha instead of Shotzi 💀

𓂀✨ɪᴛᴀᴄʜɪ’ꜱ ᴡɪꜰᴇ✨𓂀 @lahermosaxo #SashaBetter #MITB Corey Graves I heard that slip… you ain’t say Shotzi you said SASHA! Yea y’all miss her too Corey Graves I heard that slip… you ain’t say Shotzi you said SASHA! Yea y’all miss her too 😌 #SashaBetter #MITB

💜👩🏾‍💻 @itsbriaaa

#MITB Corey with a Freudian slip. Sasha, i mean Shotzi Corey with a Freudian slip. Sasha, i mean Shotzi#MITB

jamie 💗 @jamieswrestling not them saying sasha instead of shotzi not them saying sasha instead of shotzi

𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐚 @LoveJayS0 #MITB OOP Cory slipped up & called Shotzi Sasha OOP Cory slipped up & called Shotzi Sasha 💀😂 #MITB

dimitrescu's mrs cat jacquelyn ✨ @drcosimacormier also like corey almost called shotzi sasha, did anybody else catch that or... ?? also like corey almost called shotzi sasha, did anybody else catch that or... ??

Darsylle🇲🇸🌋🇲🇸 @Dee_Banks589 #Mitb Still can’t get over them calling Shotzi , Sasha Still can’t get over them calling Shotzi , Sasha 😂😂😂 #Mitb

There have been conflicting rumors regarding Banks' status with the company. Many believe she has been quietly released, while others deny this.

It is to be seen what the future holds for Sasha Banks and if she'll ever return to the company. The Boss has been rather silent about the whole situation so far. Banks has been spotted multiple times in public, most recently with WWE Superstar Bayley at Disneyland. You can read more about it here.

