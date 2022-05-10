Newly-formed tag team challenges Sasha Banks and Naomi on WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi were challenged by RAW's new team, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., on RAW this week.

Last week's episode teased a new stable of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. with a backstage segment. It showed Nikki sitting alone before being approached by Doudrop, who then asked if she was tired of people not taking her seriously. And tonight, it looks like Nikki took the offer as both women challenged the Women's Tag Team Champions.

The match started with Naomi and Doudrop, the challenger hoping to get an early win by squashing the champion. It was evident from the start of the match-up that the challenger was getting the upper hand, overpowering her opponent and isolating Naomi.

Finally, Naomi tagged Banks in, double-teaming their opponent. Just as the champions were getting the upper hand, Doudrop caught The Boss as she jumped from the ropes.

Nikki then tagged her partner, utilizing the weakened opponent as she pinned Banks while Doudrop looked on with a dissatisfied face. While the new tag team bickered over what to do, the distraction led the champions to double team Nikki for the win.

The new stable seemed to have trouble with communications as after their match, they both remained in the ring and continued to blame each other for the loss. With this ending of their first match together, fans are wondering if the duo will continue as partners in the future.

