Sasha Banks and Naomi defended their tag team titles on SmackDown

Naomi and Sasha Banks defended their tag team titles during SmackDown Live against Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Despite having defended their titles just last Monday on RAW against Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., Naomi and Sasha Banks faced Natalya and Shayna after a long build-up between for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Shayna and Naomi started the match, where it didn't take long for the champion to tag in her partner to quickly double team their opponent. As Shayna was taking on Banks, the challenger tagged in Natalya after a quick roll-up delivered by Sasha.

With Sasha and Natalya in the ring, the champion hit her opponent with a meteora, Banks hoping for a quick win but her opponent kicked out. The two went on an endless back and forth but with The Queen of Harts getting the upper hand, Naomi saved their titles by breaking the pin Natalya gave Sasha.

Baszler dragged Naomi off the apron just when Sasha was about to tag, but Sasha and Naomi countered. Glow then became legal and cross-bodied Shayna outside the ring, dragging her inside as the ring is now filled with four women.

As the match concluded, Naomi brought Natalya down only to get attacked by Baszler. Banks then hit Baszler with a backstabber, and just as it looked like Natalya was about to lock in the sharpshooter, Naomi countered with a roll up to get their team the win, retaining their Tag Team Championships..

The Boss and Glow duo have proven across brands that they are fighting champions and are a force to be reckoned with. Having defeated multiple tag teams now, it's a wonder who they will face next.

Who do you want the champions to face next? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Neda Ali