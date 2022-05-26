"You have the right to say no" – Former WWE writer claims Sasha Banks and Naomi's contracts enabled them to walkout during RAW

Former head writer for WWE Vince Russo came out to support Sasha Banks and Naomi after the pair walked out of the arena before RAW went on air last week.

In a story that rocked the wrestling world, the duo decided to leave the arena last Monday after reports suggested they were unhappy with their booking as a tag team.

While many said that because WWE is their employer, they should've done what they were told. However, Russo, in a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, said Banks, Naomi, and all other WWE Superstars are independent contractors and have no obligation to stay:

"They are independent contractors, and WWE uses that when it's convenient for them, obviously tax breaks. But when it works against them, they don't go there. The realization is bro, with that Naomi Sasha instance, bro, I had such a respect for the talent and their craft and what they did bro if RAW was on Monday they were getting their scripts Friday at the latest."

Russo added:

"If this is the job we want you to do tonight. And you don't agree with that job, or you don't like that job. You have the right to say, no, they're independent contractors. No, I'm not. This is what you want me to do tonight. I'm not gonna, I'm not gonna take this job tonight." (from 12:00 to 13:19)

Fans are yet to hear anything from either Banks or Naomi.

Sasha Banks' next project outside of WWE revealed?

After WWE suspended The Boss and Glow Connection for walking out of RAW, fans wonder what's next for the duo.

Sasha Banks may soon offer something new, according to her cousin Snoop Dogg. During the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE, the iconic rapper and his entourage said Banks may be releasing her own NFTs (non-fungible tokens) soon.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐚 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG “That’s our cousin, Mercedes Varnado.”

Logan Paul: “She’s so cool. She’s always trending on Twitter.”

“I told him that. She’s poppin’”

Snoop: It’s n our bloodline. What you think?



After starring in the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian, opportunities outside of WWE for Sasha Banks seem endless.

