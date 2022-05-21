"Stick to your guns" - Former WWE talents open up about Sasha Banks and Naomi's situation

Impact star Chelsea Green talks about Sasha Banks and Naomi's incident from WWE RAW.

The Hot Mess was a shining prospect in NXT when signed with the brand, however, the creative team was unable to find anything for her long-term. After a while, she was moved to Smackdown. Unfortunately, she broke her wrist during her debut match.

After her release, she returned to Impact Wrestling where she is thriving with her real-life boyfriend Matt Cardona. On a recent episode of the Universal Wrestling Podcast, Green opened up about the situation:

“Well I mean, it’s really kind of hard to pass judgment on them for so many different reasons. I wish I knew more of the story. We’re slowly kind of figuring it out. I think it’s really unfortunate it was posted online. I think that’s strange and it almost made all of us feel ‘Is it real?’. I’ve kind of slowly learned that yes it is real. I’ve always been one that feels like you should stick up for yourself." [H/T - Fightful]

Green recalls the time she had asked for her release with Impact Wrestling.

"I won the IMPACT title in 2018 and I asked for my release that night, sitting in bed with the title in my lap. There are just some moments in your life where you’ve made a decision and you can’t go back. You just have to stick to your guns. Maybe that’s what happened to them, I don’t know... You can’t back out. If that’s what you feel, you better flipping feel it to the end until you get into your car and go home. Stick to your guns.” [H/T - Fightful]

It's safe to say Green found her way back and has appeared on several independent promotions since. Several wrestlers in the industry have stepped forward and talked about the incident as well.

Mickie James applauds Sasha Banks and Naomi for their decision

Last week on RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the show in protest against the poor booking of the division. The move has sent shock waves in the pro-wrestling world and many wrestlers have spoken about it.

On Busted Open Radio, Mickie James said that she applauded Sasha Banks and Naomi for standing up for themselves. Also stating she couldn't believe that WWE put out a statement in the first place:

Yeah, I actually applaud them standing in their convictions and how they felt... So again, you're only hearing only what they put out. Honestly, when I saw the statement, I was a bit in shock that WWE would even put out the statement. Because I couldn't believe that Vince signed off on the statement."

Mickie James was last seen in WWE at the Royal Rumble with her Impact theme song and Impact Knockouts Championship. It will be interesting to see what the duo of Boss Glow will say as there has been no statement from their side yet.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Ken Norris