Sasha Banks and Naomi's official WWE Facebook Profiles Taken Down

If you were hoping to view Sasha Banks and Naomi's verified Facebook pages, you're out of luck.

As of this writing, the official WWE Facebook profiles for the former Women's Tag Team Champions have either been completely removed or placed on restricted access. If one was to search for either Superstar's name on Facebook, they would be met with this message:

"This content isn’t available right now. When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it’s been deleted." - Facebook

This comes less than 24 hours after WWE announced that they had suspended both members of Boss and Glow "indefinitely" and stripped the duo of their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. This was done via WWE commentator Michael Cole on Friday Night SmackDown.

In addition to the suspension and stripping of the titles, the company also announced that a tournament would be held to name new tag team champions. The details of when a tournament would be held, and who would participate have not been released as of this writing.

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

Sasha Banks and Naomi's merchandise have already been removed from the WWE Shop, but not their Superstar's page

As previously reported, WWE has removed all merchandise related to The Boss and/or The Queen of Glow from their online shop, WWEShop.com. If fans were to go and search for The Boss 'n Glow, and/or either Banks and Naomi individually, they would see this message:

"SORRY, NOTHING FOUND FOR SASHA BANKS/NAOMI. CHECK OUT THESE ITEMS INSTEAD?" - WWEShop

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful WWE has nothing up for Sasha Banks and Naomi on WWE Shop

It should be noted, however, that both Banks and Naomi's profiles still remain on the official WWE Superstars page, although the site has been updated to show the Women's Tag Team titles have been vacated.

