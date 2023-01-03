Sasha Banks possibly referenced in heated exchange between Becky Lynch and top WWE RAW faction

Becky Lynch possibly referenced Sasha Banks in a heated exchange with Damage CTRL.

Ever since The Man made her return from injury, she has been feuding with Damage CTRL. Their feud only intensified when Damage CTRL cost Becky a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

The two women met in a match a couple of weeks ago, and Bayley emerged victorious. This week, Damage CTRL got in the ring and insulted the fans at the beginning.

Bayley then said she couldn't think of a better way to start the year than with her stablemates.

She then wasted no time saying it was fun to beat The Man. However, before she could continue, Becky Lynch's music played. The latter interrupted the segment, calling Bayley a coward and a fraud.

The Man then said she had always been comfortable in somebody else's shadow, possibly referencing her former tag team partner Sasha Banks. She noted that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was on her own for a year before heading into Dakota Kai and IYO Sky's shadow.

Lynch then challenged Bayley to a match which The Role Model declined. However, she suggested that Becky find herself a tag team partner and face Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Lynch said she didn't need a partner and could take them both in a handicap match.

WWE @WWE



＠MiaYim Looks like you've got yourself a tag team partner after all, ＠BeckyLynchWWE! It's MICHIN!＠MiaYim #WWERaw Looks like you've got yourself a tag team partner after all, ＠BeckyLynchWWE! It's MICHIN!＠MiaYim #WWERaw https://t.co/SFroAdgK7O

While the match started as a 2-on-1 handicap match, Mia Yim came out to tag with Lynch. However, Michin and The Man still couldn't get the job done against SKY and Kai.

Following the match, Becky Lynch looked upset, indicating that the rivalry was far from over.

Do you want to see this rivalry continue? Sound off in the comments section.

