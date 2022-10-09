Sasha Banks posts cryptic tweet immediately after WWE Extreme Rules 2022 match

Sasha Banks left fans speculating after sending a cryptic message during tonight's WWE Extreme Rules PLE.

It's been about five months since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW in one of the most controversial pro wrestling incidents of the year. Ever since Triple H took the helm of creative in WWE, there has been massive speculation about Banks' big return to the company.

During tonight's WWE Extreme Rules, Banks took to Twitter to share a cryptic message with her fans. Interestingly, Banks shared the tweet right after Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to win the SmackDown Women's title.

Check out the tweet below:

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado I had to see you live for more

You said it before

You wish I'd seen

The saint you were before I had to see you live for more You said it before You wish I'd seen The saint you were before

How did fans react to Sasha Banks' cryptic tweet?

For those unaware, the lyrics that Banks posted on Twitter belong to a song called 'Saint' by Blood Orange and Dev Hynes.

Banks' tweet garnered several responses from fans who didn't seem pleased with Ronda winning the SmackDown Women's title again.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Sasha Banks and Ronda Ronda Rousey aren't exactly strangers. They squared off on a bunch of occasions during the latter's first WWE run in 2018-19. Their biggest match took place at Royal Rumble 2019, where Rousey defeated Banks to retain her RAW Women's title.

As per reports, Banks was scheduled to face Ronda Rousey and The Boss didn't seem thrilled with the idea, which resulted in her walkout:

"While for legal reasons Banks & Naomi haven’t talked, they did make sure to get their message out on Twitter through an intermediary and denied having any issue with working with any of the six women," wrote Meltzer. "It appears the WWE statement actually meant Belair and Rousey, but it was misleading."

Banks is bound to receive a huge pop if/when she makes her long-anticipated return to WWE TV. If she does end up making a return, she could quite possibly target Rousey on the Blue brand, judging by the timing of her tweet.

What do you think? Will Banks go after Ronda Rousey if she makes her return to WWE?

