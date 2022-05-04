Sasha Banks praises NXT tag team, would like to work with them

Sasha Banks praised the team of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, fka Kacy Catanzaro, and has said that she would like to work with them in NXT at some point.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Banks and Naomi appeared on a media conference in the UK (via GiveMeSport), where they answered several questions, some of which included talent from NXT 2.0.

"I really like Kayden and Kacy down there. They've been working really hard. I've trained with both of them at D-Von's school. I love girls that want to do more. You have the Performance Center, which is crazy, amazing, but if you go outside of that and want to grow and keep on learning, I admire girls that keep on wanting to be their best. I've seen them work so hard for so long and would love the opportunity to go down there and tangle with them," (H/T Fightful)

The women's tag team champions are not tied to a brand and the titles have appeared on both RAW and SmackDown. However, the duo haven't yet made their way to NXT 2.0. Sasha did defend the tag titles in the former Black and Gold brand with then tag partner Bayley. Sasha Banks is a former NXT Women's Champion.

Sasha Banks partner Naomi has some other NXT 2.0 talent in mind

At the same media conference, when asked about the possibility of facing Toxic Attraction in NXT 2.0, Naomi cited the previous feud she had with the group's leader and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose on the main-roster.

"I have a little history with Mandy Rose. She and them can get it anytime they want." said Naomi h/t Fightful

The two were embroiled in a rivalry in late 2018 - early 2019 over Naomi's husband Jimmy Uso. The two exchanged wins on TV for the most part, with their only pay-per-view encounter coming during the 2019 Royal Runble match, where Rose eliminated her rival.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi are unlikely to go down to NXT 2.0 as the brand has its own women's tag titles. The current holders of those belts are Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

