Sasha Banks has a bold prediction for Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared in an exclusive interview with WWE Deutschland to discuss her upcoming match at SummerSlam against WWE SmackDown Women's champion Bianca Belair.

Among other things, Sasha also said that she would like to team up with Bobby Lashley in a future edition of the Mixed Match Challenge. The Legit Boss picked Bobby Lashley as her favorite to retain the WWE championship in a quick contest against Goldberg.

Sasha Banks will have her hands full at SummerSlam at the Allegiant Stadium. She will be going up against WWE SmackDown Women's champion Bianca Belair in a rematch of their match of the year worthy WrestleMania encounter.

In the weeks building up to SummerSlam, these two women have been at odds with each other, making for a compelling encounter at the biggest event of the summer.

Speaking to Sebastian Hackl for WWE Deutschland’s Die Woche, Sasha Banks made a bold prediction for the WWE Championship matchup between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg. Banks mentioned that Goldberg matches were generally quicker and she considered Lashley to win against the WCW veteran.

Sasha predicted that the match would probably last five seconds with Bobby Lashley standing tall when the smoke cleared.

“I choose Bobby Lashley. Goldberg, where has he been? Where has he been? Goldberg matches are always short and sweet. So I expect nothing less than Bobby just hitting him with a 1… 2…3. That would probably be a five second match.”

Sasha Banks wants Xia Lee or Io Shirai in her faction

During the interview, Sasha Banks also spoke about the recent contract signing segment on SmackDown last week. Sasha Banks enlisted the support of Zelina Vega and Carmella to jump Bianca Belair during the segment.

When asked about another member from NXT joining her faction, Sasha said that she would like to have either Xia Lee or Io Shirai working with her in future.

