Sasha Banks reacts to Bray Wyatt's WWE release

Sasha Banks has become the latest WWE Superstar to have reacted to Bray Wyatt's release.

The SmackDown Women's Champion sent her support Bray Wyatt's way in a tweet that perfectly encapsulated his WWE run:

Here's what Sasha Banks tweeted out addressing Bray Wyatt's WWE release:

He's got the world in his hands 💙 @WWEBrayWyatt

The reactions to Bray Wyatt's WWE release

While Sasha Banks made her WWE return on the most recent SmackDown to resume her title feud with Bianca Belair, Bray Wyatt had not been seen on TV since the RAW after WrestleMania 37.

Amidst a lot of speculation surrounding his future, Bray Wyatt was spotted in the 'best shape of his life' recently, and there was optimism amongst fans regarding his comeback.

Wow, Bray Wyatt is in the shape of his life. pic.twitter.com/162Dsj5ivu — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FoIIows) July 28, 2021

However, WWE's bombshell today has left the wrestling world stunned as most fans never expected the company to release such a massively talented superstar.

The promotion issued the following statement while announcing the departure:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Bray Wyatt is a proven world champion who has consistently pushed his creative boundaries in the WWE to provide unorthodox storylines for the masses.

Despite several creative blunders along the way, the evolution of Windham Rotunda's WWE character has been incredible to watch, and Mickie James noted how his gimmick has now been given to 'someone else' in the WWE.

The former women's champion didn't mince her words while taking shots at WWE's decision to let go of Bray Wyatt.

Elsewhere, Braun Strowman also took to Twitter to send a promising message to his former Wyatt Family stablemate.

As backstage news of Bray Wyatt's release continues to hit the internet, the former WWE Champion is yet to break his silence, and as always, we'll keep you updated on any new developments.

