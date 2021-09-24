"Come back" - Sasha Banks requests former Champion to make WWE return

Sasha Banks recently made a request to former WWE star Kairi Sane, commenting on an Instagram post of hers.

Celebrating her birthday yesterday, Kairi Sane posted a picture of herself and thanked her followers for the messages.

While a few current and former WWE names wished her a happy birthday in the comments, the most notable one came from Sasha Banks. She requested The Pirate Princess to "come back."

Sasha Banks' request to Kairi Sane

Sane left WWE in July 2020 and returned to Japan to spend more time with her husband. She then became an ambassador for the company over there, after three accomplished years during which she won the inaugural Mae Young Classic, the NXT Women's Championship, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Funnily enough, Sane was written off WWE programming during a match that saw The Legit Boss win the RAW Women's Championship. Banks defeated Asuka by countout to win the title when The Empress of Tomorrow was distracted by a backstage assault from Bayley on her former tag team partner.

When will Sasha Banks return on WWE SmackDown?

While Sasha Banks hopes Kairi Sane will come back to WWE, The Legit Boss herself is yet to return to our screens. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been off television for over a month. She even missed her scheduled match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, with Becky Lynch taking her place.

Banks has reportedly been cleared and backstage at recent SmackDown tapings. However, she remains off the show because of a possible lack of plans from WWE creative.

The Legit Boss may come back at Extreme Rules this Sunday, potentially to resume her feud with Belair. Another possible return date for her is next week's episode of SmackDown, which is Night One of the WWE Draft.

When do you think Sasha Banks will return to WWE? Would you like to see Kairi Sane make a comeback? Sound off in the comments section below.

